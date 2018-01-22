Notah Begay raising money to fix playground at Albuquerque school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Professional golfer Notah Begay is helping an Albuquerque elementary school after its playground was destroyed.

Fire officials say the playground at Osuna Elementary near Wyoming was intentionally set on fire.

Begay is raising money through the Notah Begay III Foundation to add upgrades to the playground as it’s rebuilt.

Tuesday, he’ll make an appearance at the school along with Albuquerque Public Schools officials.

If you know anything about the crime, you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

_______________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps