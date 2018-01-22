New Mexico teen announced as semifinalist for prestigious military awards

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico teen has a chance to win two prestigious military awards.

13-year-old Dawson Gunn from Rio Rancho was announced as a semifinalist for Operation Military Child of the Year.

Gunn is one of 95 semifinalists in the National Guard category.

He is also one of 11 semifinalists for the innovation award.

The awards reflect the positive impact young people have made on their military families, schools and communities.

If he wins, Gun will receive $10,000, a laptop and other gifts.

The winner will be announced in April.

