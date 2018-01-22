Mother accused of severely abusing infant daughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A mother of an infant that was severely abused has now been arrested.

The father, 19-year-old Marcus Minnick, was accused of violently shaking the 7-week-old when she began crying.

The baby is now in grave condition with a bleed in the brain, hemorrhaging in the eyes and rib fractures.

This weekend, police arrested 19-year-old mother Caricia Ceballos because they say she also shook the baby when she would not feed.

Both Minnick and Ceballos are behind bars on no-bond holds.

