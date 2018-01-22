Mayor Keller appoints new Fire Chief, Assistant Fire Chief

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller named a new Fire Chief Monday.

Paul Dow will take over the lead role in the Albuquerque Fire Department.

Dow has been with the departments for 18 years.

Keller has named Sean Frazier as Deputy Chief.

Fraizer has served as Battalion Commander for three years and has been with the department for 21 years.

“Chief Dow and Chief Frazier have each served the people of Albuquerque for two decades. They bring a wealth of knowledge and skills to effectively save lives across our city while making sure our first responders have the resources they need to stay safe,” said Mayor Keller.

