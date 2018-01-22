Man who freed fox from trap fights Game and Fish charge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who freed a fox caught in a trap is fighting the charge filed by Game and Fish against him.

KRQE News 13 told you earlier this month how Gary Miles, owner of Placitas Animal Rescue, helped free a fox after being called by a hiker.

Miles says he tried to take it to a veterinarian to be treated, but Game and Fish would not give her permission to treat it.

Game and Fish tells KRQE News 13 Miles refused to give up the fox, and it is illegal to possess live protected furbearers such as fox without a permit.

They ended up charging him with possession of a live furbearer.

The charge has been dismissing for now but could be re-filed.

Miles has already appealed, asking the charge be removed from his record.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Game and Fish to see if they plan to refile charges but have not heard back.

