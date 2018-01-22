Food donations help families at Ronald McDonald House

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local families will be receiving will be receiving some much-needed food thanks to a kind donation.

The New Mexico Farm and Livestock Women’s Leadership Team and Smiths Food and Drug joined forces to donate goods to the Ronald McDonald House.

The Leadership Team raised money to buy groceries, and Smiths matched it.

Monday, local students helped shop for food and then stocked the pantry.

“We’re helping the Ronald McDonald house and providing food for the families that are dealing with a tough time. Plus we’re helping the farmers and ranchers who are growing the produce,” said Anita Hand of the New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau.

The Ronald McDonald House provides a place for families to stay when they have to travel out of town for medical treatment for a seriously ill or injured child.

The donation event has been helping families for over a decade.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s