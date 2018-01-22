Food donations help families at Ronald McDonald House

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local families will be receiving will be receiving some much-needed food thanks to a kind donation.

The New Mexico Farm and Livestock Women’s Leadership Team and Smiths Food and Drug joined forces to donate goods to the Ronald McDonald House.

The Leadership Team raised money to buy groceries, and Smiths matched it.

Monday, local students helped shop for food and then stocked the pantry.

“We’re helping the Ronald McDonald house and providing food for the families that are dealing with a tough time. Plus we’re helping the farmers and ranchers who are growing the produce,” said Anita Hand of the New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau.

The Ronald McDonald House provides a place for families to stay when they have to travel out of town for medical treatment for a seriously ill or injured child.

The donation event has been helping families for over a decade.

