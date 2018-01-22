Local Chick-fil-A adds green chile to menu

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another restaurant chain has realized just how much New Mexicans love their green chile.

The Chick-fil-A at Central and Eubank announced Monday that green chile is now on the menu.

It is the only one in Albuquerque offering it right now.

For a limited time, you can get a reward for stopping by.

Just take a picture in the store and post to their Facebook page with a #eatmorechile or #chickfilacentral. Show it at the register and you will receive a free mystery item.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s