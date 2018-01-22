Local Chick-fil-A adds green chile to menu

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another restaurant chain has realized just how much New Mexicans love their green chile.

The Chick-fil-A at Central and Eubank announced Monday that green chile is now on the menu.

It is the only one in Albuquerque offering it right now.

For a limited time, you can get a reward for stopping by.

Just take a picture in the store and post to their Facebook page with a #eatmorechile or #chickfilacentral. Show it at the register and you will receive a free mystery item.

