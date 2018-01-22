Lawmakers team up with AG to expand child abuse reporting law

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of lawmakers and the state’s attorney general are teaming up to expand New Mexico’s child abuse reporting law.

They say there is a dangerous gap in the system that needs to be closed.

New Mexico Law does not require someone to report possible abuse unless the suspected abuser is a family member or a legal guardian.

For example, if a teacher suspects a fellow educator of inappropriately touching a child, they do not have to say anything.

“I was honestly shocked that educators didn’t have a responsibility to report unless it was by a parent or guardian,” says Rep. Liz Thomson.

Senate Bill 87 addresses this loophole in the current law on child abuse reporting.

The attorney general, along with Rep. Liz Thomson and Senator Howie Morales say as the law stands now, there is no legal obligation to report possible child abuse at the hands of teachers, doctors, church leaders, or anyone else who is not a parent or guardian.

Attorney General Hector Balderas pointed to the Gary Gregor case.

“CYFD would say ‘Well, we didn’t have a duty. There wasn’t a parental relationship there.’ Then we’d have school teachers tell me a decade later, ‘It looked like unprofessional conduct, but I’m not a law enforcement officer. I don’t have a duty to report child abuse,'” says Balderas.

Gregor, a former Espanola teacher, is accused of raping and molesting students. He worked for other districts prior to Espanola.

Balderas says due to the loophole, prior abuse by Gregor was either not reported, or if it was, the Espanola School District was never informed of it.

CYFD Secretary Monique Jacobson supports the bill.

Anyone who does not report suspected child abuse would face a misdemeanor charge.

The bill is waiting to be heard in three different Senate committees.

