Lawmaker eyeing $50M in GO bond money for state road projects

By Published:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state lawmakers wants New Mexicans to decide if nearly $50 million in GO bond money should be divided among the state’s six DOT districts to improve state roads.

Typically during an election year, voters decide if the state’s GO bond money will go toward three things: libraries, higher education institutes and senior centers.

Now, Sen. Carlos Cisneros (D-Questa) wants to put a fourth option on the table: improving the state’s highways.

Sen. Cisneros is sponsoring Senate Bill 94. He believes that of the $116 million in bond money available this year, $49 million should go toward the Department of Transportation.

Should it pass both chambers and get a green light from the governor, it would ultimately be a decision up to voters when they hit the polls in November.

He says the state’s road tax and federal funding just aren’t cutting it.

I believe very strongly that there is definite support for road construction, repair and maintenance across New Mexico. Certainly we have a great deal of need that we haven’t been able to meet,” he said.

The six DOT districts, Sen. Cisneros said, would get an equal share of the dollars and then get to decide, individually, how to spend the money.

During a Legislative Finance Committee meeting recently, he said the DOT produced a rough draft list of projects to be tackled.

KRQE News 13’s inquiry to the DOT for more information on the possible projects of interest yielded no clarification by news time.

2018 New Mexico Legislature Headquarters >>

The New Mexico State Capitol, known as 'The Roundhouse.' New Mexico Legislature weighs new sexual harassment policy - New Mexico lawmakers are taking steps to prevent sexual misconduct and harassment at the state Capitol on the day before the Legislature con…
New Mexico lawmakers Lawmakers tackle crime as New Mexico state finances improve - New Mexico lawmakers and Republican Gov. Susana Martinez are preparing to boost spending on public schools, early childhood education and la…
 AP review details sexual harassment measures at statehouses - A new report out Thursday details how state houses around the country are dealing with the issue of sexual harassment.
 Lawmakers, business leaders work to improve local economy - State lawmakers met with business leaders Wednesday to figure out a way to improve the economy. 
 State reps lay out plan for upcoming legislative session - Two New Mexico Republicans laid out their plans for this upcoming legislative session.

 

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s