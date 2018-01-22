Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: A cold start to the day with morning temperatures in the single digits, teens and 20s. Sunshine will dominate overhead today with no significant rain or snow expected. Afternoon highs will be warmer than what was felt Sunday but still a bit cool for comfort – expect widespread 30s, 40s and 50s. Winds will be breezy at times with sustained speeds ranging between 10-20mph / gusting to 30mph.

TUESDAY: Our gradual temperature climb continues with more 30s, 40s and 50s stretched across New Mexico. No rain or snow is expected within statelines.

MIDWEEK: Westerly flow will help warm temperatures near to above average across the state. Expect sunny skies, dry conditions and mild temperatures across the region. (Winds will begin to increase on Friday.)