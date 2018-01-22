John’s Monday Evening Forecast

After the most active weekend we’ve seen this winter, the weather goes quiet for the start of the workweek. Behind the storm system, colder air has moved into the state. Expect another cold night as overnight lows drop to the single digits and teens for much of the state. A few locations across the northern high terrain will see sub-zero temperatures to start Tuesday morning.

Afternoon highs will slowly warm up through the week as a ridge of high pressure moves in through the middle part of the week. Temperatures will be above average by the weekend, with dry conditions persisting through at least early next week.