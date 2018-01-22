January 22nd Morning Rush: Senate expected to vote Monday to end government shutdown

1. It’s now day three of the government shutdown. Monday, the Senate is set to vote to try to reopen the government. If the vote passes it will keep the government funded for three weeks. While there is no clear plan for DACA in this bill, Republican lawmakers are promising by Feb. 8, if there is no agreement on immigration the Senate would address DACA and border security. They also address increased defense spending.

2. The snow and freezing temperatures are still being blamed for some difficult driving spots around New Mexico. The New Mexico Department of Transportation is urging people to beware of interstates near Gallup and Raton Pass.

3. A cold start to the day with morning temperatures in the single digits, teens and 20s.

4. The Rio Rancho Police Department is planning to launch its own Citizen’s Police Academy. The department says it will keep police connected with the community and give the community a chance to learn more about police. It’s scheduled for one night a week for 11 weeks starting in March. It will cover topics like patrol officer response, the k-9 unit and investigations. If you are interested, you must apply by Feb. 16 online.

5. The manager of a local pet store is pleading for the return of two rare birds stolen from her shop. Video of the bizarre theft on Saturday at Petland near Paseo and Wyoming shows two men make off with a Scarlet Macaw and a Sweet African Grey. Security video shows an employee chased the two men out of the store, but they still managed to get away.

