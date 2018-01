ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The man who police say led officers on a wild chase in a stolen RV is expected to be on trial for another case.

David Barber, 40, is accused of leading police on a cross-town chase that ended with a pit maneuver.

Barber slammed into another car killing Tito Pacheco.

Monday, he will go to trial for a crime that allegedly happened in 2016.

He faces 13 charges, including criminal damage to property, receiving or transferring a stolen car and having burglary tools.

