Government shutdown leaves parts of national parks open in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the government shutdown continues, it’s impacting New Mexicans who work for the federal government and those who want to use federal facilities.

Workers at the state’s air force bases and White Sands Missile Range are expected to report to work as normal.

There, they’ll get details about how their furloughs work.

Carlsbad Caverns and Bandelier National Monument will still be open. However, only the trails will be open.

There will be no visitor center, maintenance, or other services.

The parks also warn that their websites won’t be updated with information about park conditions.

