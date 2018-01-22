Free shot clinic gears up to address a flu season which has “not yet peaked”

SANTA FE, N.M. — A free shot clinic in Santa Fe is gearing up to address a flu season which has “not yet peaked.”

Cough, sore throat, fever, sometimes high fever, chills, headaches, fatigue, muscle and body aches can all be associated with flu. And if it’s caught within 48 hours, there are some things the doctor can do to alleviate the discomfort and duration. There is a preventative option everyone can still take before symptoms show up.

Getting a flu shot now can still offer you some protection for the rest of the flu season, which usually peaks in February, goes through March and sometimes into April. Remember that it takes two weeks for your body to develop an immune response to the vaccine.

Nationally the past several weeks have seen significant increases in flu activity, and New Mexico has seen similar increases. The New Mexico Department of Health reports that flu activity is two times higher than the same period in the prior year. For the last week of December 2017, the DOH reported that 4.7% of patients seen had an influenza-like illness.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico (BCBSNM) and provider partners are providing greater access to flu vaccines by hosting a no-cost flu shot clinic at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe on Wednesday.

No-Cost Flu Shot Clinics:

Wednesday, January 24 and Friday, February 2

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Santa Fe Roundhouse (east parking lot)

For more information, visit their website.