Copper thieves cause $44K in damage to Rio Rancho schools, reward offered

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Tens of thousands of dollars in damage left by thieves at a few Rio Rancho schools is now prompting the district to offer a reward in exchange for help catching the culprits.

In the last few months, Rio Rancho Public Schools says thieves have stripped the copper at two different elementary schools, knocking out power and costing the district at least $44,000 in damage repairs.

According to the district, the thieves have been targeting portable classrooms at Vista Grande Elementary School near Highway 550 and Ernest Stapleton Elementary near Broadmoor and Northern boulevards.

“We’re looking at 15 portables that were impacted by this copper theft,” said Beth Pendergrass, a spokeswoman for Rio Rancho Public Schools.

The district says the schools have been hit three times in all. The most recent incidents took place on Jan. 16 at Vista Grande Elementary and Jan. 12 at Ernest Stapleton Elementary.

When thieves pulled copper wire from eight portable classrooms at the Ernest Stapleton school, it forced students in classes to mix in with other classes inside the school.

While the district says that disruption only lasted one day for students, they’re worried the thieves will keep coming back, causing more costly damage and wasting time for both maintenance and school staff.

“This really pulls them from those jobs that they should be dealing with and it does create some time issues,” said Pendergrass.

The district is now offering a $500 reward for any information that can identify and convict the thieves.

In the meantime, the district says it’s also upping security by increasing the number of security cameras posted, along with increasing security patrols around the schools.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Rio Rancho Schools’ Safety and Security Director Mike Padilla at 505-896-0667.

The district says it’s paying for the repairs with money out of its “capital improvements levy.” Voters will decide if they want to renew that levy in an election in February.

