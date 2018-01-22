Claws and Paws Rescue gives cats and kittens a second chance at life

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The foster-based rescue Claws and Paws is giving cats from high-kill shelters a second chance at life.

Claws and Paws Rescue (CPR) is a foster-based rescue that takes in cats and kittens from other shelters that are ready to euthanize, due to over-population. They spay/neuter, microchip and update all vaccines before adoption. CPR is a no-kill rescue. Each cat and kitten is raised with loving fosters in a home environment, with other animals around so they can learn to be normal cats and kittens, with the love and respect they truly deserve.

The all-volunteer group has a Petfinder page, Facebook page, and interested parties can contact Jill Urban at any time at snugglepuffs@hotmail.com.

The organization promises to be available for any questions or concerns long after the adoption is final. They love keeping in touch with the cats after they have found their new homes, and also welcome returns if something does not work out.

To make a donation, or adopt one of their cats or kittens, please visit their website.