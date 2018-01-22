Carlsbad Caverns closes due to government shutdown leaving visitors upset

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – In Carlsbad, where Carlsbad Caverns National Park is so central to the town’s identity and economy, the government shutdown definitely hurts, and you can only imagine how upset the tourists are to find the caverns closed.

Those who visited Carlsbad Caverns Monday drove up to see a notice that the caverns are closed.

“The national parks are lands that are here for us to enjoy and so it kind of sucks that we aren’t able to enjoy it today because the government shutdown,” said Mykel Hazard, a visitor from Midland, Texas.

In the wake of Friday night’s government shutdown, all national parks are closed, leaving tourists who made trip frustrated.

“I’ve been here a couple of times but it’s been like 20 years, so we wanted to bring my husband to see it and then it was closed,” said Wendy Wells, a visitor from Cherry Hills, California.

The couple knew a government shutdown was looming but were holding out hope.

“We thought maybe it might be open and we thought we would come up here and check it but when we got up here they were closed,” said Larry Wells.

Luckily, they got a hotel for the night and plan to try again Tuesday. Some tourists knew about the shutdown, but didn’t think it affected the caverns.

“We drove for about three hours and we were not expecting it to be closed. We had no idea until we got here,” said Sister Jensen.

She is visiting with two others from Midland and they were taken back by the news.

“Definitely shocked, definitely surprised,” she said.

With only a few hours to spare, KRQE News 13 asked how long they would hold out for the park to reopen.

“We have to be back by 6:00 so probably only about an hour before we would have to turn around and head back,” Jensen said.

The park remained closed for the rest of the day, but should be back open Tuesday morning.

