Antino Jackson Earns MW Player of the Week Honors

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Senior point guard Antino Jackson was a pivotal piece in the Lobo Men’s Basketball wins over UNLV and San Diego State this past week, and his play garnered attention from the Conference as he was named Player of The Week.

Jackson scored 17 points in the road win at UNLV, and led the team in points at home against San Diego State with 24. Jackson even hit a late shot to put the Lobos up, which would be the eventual game winner.

Over the two game span Jackson averaged 10.5 points per game while tallying 11 assists. On the season Antino is averaging 10.4 ppg and is shooting 42.9% from the floor and 41.9% from 3-point land.

Antino Jackson and the Lobos will be back in action on Saturday as they host Colorado State at 8 pm.