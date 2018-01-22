Adaptive Kayaking is helping people with disabilities thrive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Adaptive Kayaking builds courage, confidence and character, one stroke at a time, for people with physical or developmental disabilities.

Kayak New Mexico, Inc. is an all-volunteer non-profit organization transforming lives through adaptive kayaking programs. Participants include children and adults with physical and/or developmental disabilities or life-threatening medical conditions. The organization will once again have Adaptive Kayaking Open Houses at Wyndham Albuquerque Hotel & Conference Center’s ABQ Surf N’ Slide starting in February 2018 after the one-year hiatus wherein the hotel and water park was renovated.

Their motto: “Come as you are!” encourages people of all ages and abilities to join in. Whether the goals are physical, cognitive, social or emotional, adaptive kayaking can assist individuals on their journey to a superior quality of life. By adapting the environment, equipment, or teaching method, the group is able to accommodate most people into their programs.

Adaptive Kayaking Locations:

Rio Rancho Aquatic Center – 745 Loma Colorado Dr NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 (1/2 mile south of Northern Blvd on Loma Colorado)

Hotel Cascada Water Park – 2500 Carlisle Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110 (just north of I40 on Carlisle)

Choose one or more dates:



January 27, 2018 – Rio Rancho Aquatic Center

Choose one or more times:

4:00 – 6:00 p.m. (Hotel Cascada Only)

5:00 – 7:00 p.m. (Hotel Cascada Only)

6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Decide who will participate:

PRE-registration: $10 per person for a 2-hr block of time.

Day-of-event registration: $15 per person for a 2-hr block of time.

– Anyone in a swimming suit, whether kayaking, assisting, supporting, or otherwise, should pay.

– Observers (in street clothes) do not pay.

– Price includes full access to the water park, including water slides, feature pools and lazy river (Hotel Cascada only), as well as kayaks and all equipment. Upon submission of the registration form below, you will receive a PayPal invoice for the registration fee about a week before the day of the event. It is not necessary to have a PayPal account; PayPal merely processes the transaction. To receive the pre-registration discount, your invoice must be paid in full by noon of the day of the event. Open balances or registration received the day of the event will be charged the full price ($15.00 per participant.) Payments received are non-refundable and are used to offset the cost for hosting the event on that date, however, they may be transferred to a different time on the same date (Hotel Cascada only), to another person or used as a scholarship for those in need.

Sign up! Advanced registration is highly recommended! It will save check-in time on the day of the event and allow you to spend more time in the water! Register using the online registration form below. Upon registration, you’ll receive a PayPal invoice about a week before the day of the event. Once paid in full, you will receive an email confirmation.

Bring Support! Children less than 13 years old with special needs or anyone needing support in routine daily activities must be accompanied by an adult in the water. This is for the safety of all participants.

Sign the annual online waiver! All participants and observers must sign an annual online waiver. One adult may sign a waiver for any amount of minors. If two parents/guardians are entering the facility, the second parent/guardian must sign a waiver individually for himself/herself.

For more information, visit their website.