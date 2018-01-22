2 Roswell police officers awarded Medal of Valor

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Roswell police officers involved in separate deadly police shootings have been awarded the Medal of Valor.

The first officer honored is Jamie Castillo. Police say last February, Officer Castillo ran the license plate of a car that had pulled into a hotel parking lot and found out it was stolen.

When he tried to question the suspect, Shayne Romero, he took off running and fired shots at the officer.

The officer shot back, hitting Romero in the leg and shoulder. Romero died at a hospital after shooting himself.

The police department awarded officer Castillo the Medal of Valor for stopping an armed violent criminal as well as making sure he was in position to assist his fellow officer.

The second officer honored is Scott Wren. Roswell police say they got a call in March 2016 that suspect Robert Guerin was driving erratically and pointing a gun out of his truck.

According to the department, Officer Wren acted as the eyes for the group by using special optical equipment and made the decision to use deadly force after Guerin pointed a gun at officers.

The department says the actions by Officer Wren prevented potential injuries to officers and possibly neighborhood civilians.

