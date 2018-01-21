Windy and colder today

Snow will be limited to northern and northeast New Mexico today while most of the state will contend with strong wind along with much colder temperatures. The snow chances will be across the Northern Mountains, the San Juans in southern Colorado and in the Northeast Highlands today. Additional accumulation will range from 1-4″ for most spots in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado.

Afternoon temperatures today will be 20°-30° colder compared to Saturday afternoon. The storm system will usher in extreme wind as it moves off to the east. Wind gusts will range from 50-70 mph and when you factor in the wind, it will feel like it is in the 10s & the 20s for most of central and northern New Mexico today with feel like temperatures in the teens, single digits and even below zero tomorrow morning.

Skies will clear out tomorrow with less wind by the afternoon. Temperatures will then warm back up into the 50s and 60s for most of the state by mid-week.

