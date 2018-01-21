The Week in Photos

Read the full stories:
- Readers call gun store’s MLK Day sale newspaper ad ‘disturbing’
- Plane dangles off cliff after skidding off runway in Turkey
- 5th grader unknowingly passes out pot edibles to schoolmates
- Helicopter with Zimbabwe opposition leader crashes, kills 5
- ‘How dare you’: Gymnasts confront Michigan sports doctor
- Local immigrants rally at Civic Plaza to urge Congress to deliver DREAM Act
- Latest figures have flu deaths in New Mexico up to 16
- Colorful, interactive dining experience launches in Albuquerque
- GOP, Democrats show no sign of retreat on shutdown’s 1st day
- Twisters transforms into ‘Los Pollos Hermanos’ for 10th anniversary of Breaking Bad
- From Shreveport to Seneca Falls, a march for female power
