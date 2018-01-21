Thieves steal two rare birds from Albuquerque pet store

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The manager at a local pet store says thieves stole two rare and beloved birds, and now she’s pleading for their return.

This is not the first time thieves have sought out Petland’s birds.

This time around, the crooks made off with a Scarlet Macaw and a Sweet African Grey, totaling to more than $3,000.

It happened on Saturday at Petland near Paseo and Wyoming.

The shift manager on duty says she was walking out of the employee break room when she saw the entire theft go down.

She says two men came into the store, and they knew exactly what they were doing.

It wasn’t long before they approached the birdcage and took the Macaw and another bird, the African Grey.

“I screamed ‘no’ loud enough, the Macaw screeched, his wing went up and I realized that another man was grabbing this bird,” said Terri Goodman.

That is when Goodman chased the two men out of the store, but the thieves managed to get away.

A similar situation happened at the same Petland back in March of 2017.

Security video captured a man and a woman taking a parrot worth $750 by tucking it in a sweater and walking out of the store.

This time around, Goodman says she hopes someone can help bring her two birds back home because they brought joy to the customers and store staff.

Goodman says these birds are rare and it is not breeding season right now. She says if anyone sees these kinds of birds being sold, it should raise a red flag because they are so hard to get ahold of during this season.

