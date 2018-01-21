Taos teen inventors get kicked out of Taos Middle School lab

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of Taos teens who got national attention for making a unique invention, say they don’t even have a place to work anymore.

They’ve been working out of Taos Middle School but they say they got the boot and they have no idea why.

“About a week ago, we got kicked out of our laboratory,” said Indigo Acosta.

Indigo and his friends developed the NanoForm two years ago.

The NanoForm is a material that can make any worn fabric, essentially, indestructible.

The invention came together with a unique combination of carbon, baking soda, crab shells, and other ingredients.

Up until this point, the teens had been working on their invention out of a lab inside Taos Middle School.

They even got national recognition with a spot on The Tonight Show for their creation.

But late last week, they say they were kicked out of their lab. They say the sponsor they’ve been working with from the middle school told them the principal no longer wanted them there.

“It got really frantic when we got everything out of the laboratory that was ours. Then we realized, what are we going to do now? How are we going to get this forward?” said Indigo.

On top of trying to figure out where to go, Indigo couldn’t help but wonder.

“A bunch of why questions like what was the reason? Why did you kick us out? Then I guess why didn’t you try to work with us?” he said.

Over the last week, the Taos Middle School principal and the district superintendent never returned News 13’s calls and emails to ask about the decision.

Regardless of the setback, Inidgo says nothing will get in the way of his team and all the hard work they’ve put into the NanoForm.

“What was done, slowed us down for a little bit. We’re going to keep going. We lost some people, we’re going to gain some people. It’s just how things work. You keep going.” he said.

Indigo and his teammates will be demonstrating their invention to the Taos City Council on Tuesday. They hope it will result in a new lab for them to work in.

The group says they hope they get a spot to work out of Sandia Labs or Taos UNM. They still plan on trying to make the invention widely available for consumers to purchase.