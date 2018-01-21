Starbucks customers tackle, hold down suspected robber

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected armed robber got more than he bargained for when a group of coffee-house customers sprang into action.

Albuquerque Police say Thursday, 24-year-old Matthew Baldonado held up the Starbucks on Coors near Saint Josephs, with what turned out to be a BB gun.

After an employee handed over the cash, police say Baldonado tried to leave.

That is when multiple customers tackled him and held him down until police arrived.

Police say Baldonado later told them he wanted the money to buy heroin.

The state is pushing to keep him locked up until trial.

