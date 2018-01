ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire Sunday afternoon closed roads as black smoke billowed over a northwest Albuquerque neighborhood.

The smoke was pouring out from a shed fire along Mantano near 9th street.

It shut down Montano from 4th Street to 12th Street as firefighters put out the blaze.

There is no word yet as to whether anyone was hurt or what might have sparked the fire.

KRQE News 13 will provide more information as it becomes available.

