Rio Rancho Police Department to launch Citizen’s Police Academy.

By Published:

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho Police Department is launching its own Citizen’s Police Academy.

The department says it will keep police connected with the community, and give the community a chance to learn more about police.

It is scheduled one night a week for 11 weeks starting in March and will cover topics like patrol officer response, the K-9 unit and investigations.

Rio Rancho residents and business owners have until Feb. 16 to apply online or at the police station.

For more information, click here.

_______________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s