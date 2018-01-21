Rio Rancho Police Department to launch Citizen’s Police Academy.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho Police Department is launching its own Citizen’s Police Academy.

The department says it will keep police connected with the community, and give the community a chance to learn more about police.

It is scheduled one night a week for 11 weeks starting in March and will cover topics like patrol officer response, the K-9 unit and investigations.

Rio Rancho residents and business owners have until Feb. 16 to apply online or at the police station.

