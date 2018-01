(KRQE) – While the winter weather is a welcome sight for many around the state, it caused major issues along I-40 Sunday morning.

The interstate was closed in both directions near Sedillo Hill in the East Mountains, as icy roads made for hazardous conditions.

A semi-trailer even ended up on its side in the median.

The freeway is now back open, but drivers are still urged to be cautious in that area.

