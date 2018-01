ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating after a body was found in northeast Albuquerque.

BCSO says a body was found just after 1:30 Sunday morning near Edith and Montano near an irrigation ditch.

The cause of death is still under investigation, but deputies say they are treating it as suspicious.

No word yet on the identity of the deceased.

KRQE will provide updates as information is made available.