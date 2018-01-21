Antino Jackson is getting more comfortable at point guard

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- UNM Men’s Basketball guard, Antino Jackson is getting more playing time and is performing much better. In the thrilling 79-75 win over San Diego State, Jackson put up a game high of 24 points and even hit the late go ahead shot in the 2nd half.

Head Coach Paul Weir said after the game that he is happy to have a player like Antino, and that maybe a little bit of over coaching led to Jackson not performing to his potential at the beginning of the year. “I think now he is in a groove because now I know his game more and I think his teammates know them more, and we just give him a little bit more room to operate. He is a very gifted one on one player. He had zero turnovers tonight, which to me is more important than anything else on the stat sheet”, said Paul Weir.

“All I know is he doesn’t want me to turn over the ball, like he just said I had 6 assists and no turnovers. His biggest thing is defense and he doesn’t want his point guards to turn over the ball. So, he’s kind of letting get off and I am trying to take advantage of it and just be efficient and just be the best I can be”, said Antino Jackson.