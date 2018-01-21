Albuquerque non-profit launching new campaign naming West Mesa murder victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been nine years since the West Mesa murders but a local organization wants to launch a new campaign to help police solve the old case.

Street Safe New Mexico plans to rent four billboards around the metro, hoping the ads will lead to a break in the cold case.

“They are hard to ignore and as you are driving to work we want you to take a look at this billboard and say I had totally forgotten about that. And then remember it because we should not be forgetting about these women,” said Christine Barber, Executive Director of Street Safe New Mexico.

These women, the mothers, sisters, daughters and friends named in the new campaign are the victims of the West Mesa murders. Street Safe New Mexico is a non-profit that aims to help women living and working on the street.

February 2nd marks the anniversary of the West Mesa murders and the organization is raising money for the ads in hopes that nine years later, “If you do know something, maybe it’s time to tell somebody,” Barber said.

It’s a case that police call frustrating but they are desperate to solve.

“I never gave up hope. I think somewhere out there, there is someone who knows something,” said Interim Albuquerque Police Chief Mike Greier.

Advocates are hopeful a new campaign to keep this on people’s minds will bring new leads in the case.

“We have a new administration now in the police department, we could have a new day where the women on our streets, the most vulnerable among us are actually protected,” Barber said.

These signs aren’t just to jog the memories of those who drive by them, they are meant to be a source of hope for those surviving on the streets.

“The women that we serve and advocate for work on Central, it’s partly because we wanted them to see that we still care and that somebody is trying to fight for them,” Barber said.

The ads will cost the group more than $3,100, so far they’ve raised about $500. Click here to donate.

On the ninth anniversary in two weeks the group is hosting a small memorial service at the site the bodies were found. they say the public is welcome to attend.