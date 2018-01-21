Albuquerque demonstrators take to the streets for 2nd Annual Women’s March

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Men and women alike took the streets of Albuquerque Sunday for the 2nd Annual Women’s March.

The national march got started last year as a way to stand up for female empowerment and women’s rights and to promote more women’s voices across all areas of society.

“Everyone is here for lots of different reasons. It’s lots of voices that aren’t heard. It’s lots of issues that need to be pushed forward that are squashed. It is folks who are anonymous who don’t need to be anonymous,” says demonstrator Wendy Stephans.

There were other marches across the region this weekend, including one in Santa Fe Sunday and in Durango Saturday.

Rallies and marches have been taking place all weekend from coast to coast.

In Las Vegas, thousands turned out for the “Power to the Polls,” a push to get women registered to vote. Political experts say since last year’s march, not only have more women registered, more women have run for office.

App users, click here to view the photo gallery.

Albuquerque’s Women’s March View as list View as gallery Open Gallery