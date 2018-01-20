Year of the Dog event offers $10 pet adoption fees

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Next month’s Chinese New Year will mark the Year of the Dog, and what better way to celebrate than taking home a furry new family member?

The City of Albuquerque teamed up with Animal Humane for a Year of the Dog adoption event this weekend.

Both organizations are offering $10 adoption fees for both dogs and cats, which covers the cost of vaccinations, spaying or neutering, and microchipping.

One woman who adopted a dog Saturday says the affordable fee made it possible for her to adopt.

“I can afford to buy toys and get a little space together for the dog,” says Christina Norton.

The adoption event continues Sunday at five locations around the city.

