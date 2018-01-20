Twisters transforms into ‘Los Pollos Hermanos’ for 10th anniversary of Breaking Bad

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The hit show Breaking Bad is celebrating its ten year anniversary and this weekend, fans got a unique experience as the restaurant “Los Pollos Hermanos” came to life.

Crowds saw Twisters Burgers and Burritos on Isleta near Gun Club Road transform into “Los Pollos Hermanos” Saturday.

Some familiar faces showed up to celebrate, including Ian Posada, who played Brock, the son of Jesse Pinkman’s girlfriend, and Jeremiah Bitsui, who played Victor, one of Gus Fring’s henchman.

People showed up sporting Breaking Bad t-shirts and even earrings, while some took it a step further, dressing in costume from head to toe.

The self-proclaimed “Candy Lady,” who made props for the show, came stocked with some of the famous blue rock candy to celebrate the hit show that she says made it so Albuquerque is no longer just a pit stop for tourists on the way to Santa Fe.

“It brought notice to Albuquerque. Good or bad, it brought notice,” says Debbie Ball, owner of the Candy Lady.

The prequel, Better Call Saul, has not finished yet, but fans are already hungry for more.

“I think we need a sequel but it better be fantastic,” said Ball.

This was all made possible by a fan group that organized the anniversary event.

