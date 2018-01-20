The Lobo Men showcase a thrilling victory over SDSU on Saturday 79-75

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- It was their 2nd win in a row, and a 2nd victory that had a thrilling finish. Fresh off of their comeback win over UNLV the Lobos hosted Mountain West Rival San Diego State on Saturday and after trailing by 10 at the half comeback to win 79-75.

This UNM team looked very good in the 2nd half, and defensively really stepped it up. SDSU came out on fire in the first half, but UNM would neutralize their shot and outscore them 41-27 in the 2nd half.

“Quite honestly it was probably our best half defensively of the season. So, the halftime speech wasn’t very positive but really down the stretch we talked in the huddles, it felt very much like UNLV. I think we are leaving these games like year I know we can play with them. We just want to get it down to the stretch where our conditioning comes into play, where our shooting comes into play and just put ourselves into a position to win and the last 2 games they have come our way”, said UNM Head Coach Paul Weir.

UNM had 4 scorers finish in the double figures with Joe Furstinger posting another double-double, finishing with 10 points and 10 boards. Makuach Maluach looked good again on Saturday finishing with 15 points. Anthony Mathis continues to gain traction as he dropped 21 points. Leading the Lobos on Saturday would be Antino Jackson who finished with 24 points and also a stat that stood out was that he had 0 turnovers.

UNM is now 5-3 in MWC play and they get a little time to rest as they won’t play Colorado State next until next Saturday. That game will be at Dream Style Arena and will tip off at 8pm.