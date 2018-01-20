State Police investigate crash involving Sandoval County Sheriff’s Deputy

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico State Police are investigating a crash that involved a Sandoval County Sheriff’s Deputy in Rio Rancho.

The crash happened around midnight Saturday at the intersection of State Road 528 and Corrales Rd.

Police say the deputy was traveling north on 528 approaching Corrales Road when an Acura turned in front of him causing the deputy to crash into the Acura.

The deputy and all three occupants of the Acura were injured, but none of those injuries are believed to be life threatening.

Police say the driver of the Acura is suspected of DWI and is currently under investigation by Rio Rancho Police.

No other information is available at this time.