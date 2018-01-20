Snow, rain, high wind and cold will return to New Mexico tonight

Spring-Like warmth is ahead today before a cold front brings rain, snow, dangerous wind and cold temperatures late tonight.

New Mexico will see mostly to partly sunny skies this afternoon with warmer than average temperatures. Temperatures will be 10°-20° warmer than average today with some spots across eastern New Mexico getting close to record highs.

Clouds will be on the increase throughout the afternoon from west to east with the wind also starting to kick-up ahead of the cold front. Rain and snow will arrive around the Four Corners and across the western high terrain between 7-9 pm this evening. Albuquerque and Santa Fe will see the rain and snow chances increase between 10pm-2am. Showers will start out as a rain in Albuquerque before the eventually changes over to snow by early morning. Accumulation in the metro is expected to be between a trace to an inch with the Foothills seeing the best shot at accumulating snow in Albuquerque.

The East Mountains could pick up 1-4″ of snow while the Sangre De Cristo Mountains will pick up 4-8″ with isolated higher totals, the Jemez Mountains are looking at 2-4″ while the San Juans of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado could pick up 8-14″. The western high terrain is looking at 1-3″ of snow from tonight into Sunday.

Dangerous winds will increase across the Eastern Plains after midnight tonight into Sunday afternoon. Wind gusts could reach 60 mph in places like Santa Rosa, Tucumcari, Clovis, Roswell, Artesia, Carlsbad and Hobbs. The Sacramento Mountains could also experience winds of 50-60 mph tonight into tomorrow.

