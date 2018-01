ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department said a person is in critical condition after being hit by a car.

Officers said it happened just after 11 p.m. Friday night at Central and Grove.

Police said a vehicle was traveling east on Central when a person walked onto the street in front it.

The driver had no time to try and swerve out of the way and hit the pedestrian, according to APD.

Police also said it appears the pedestrian could have been intoxicated