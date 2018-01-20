Man pulls toy gun after someone asked him not to litter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say an Albuquerque man pointed what looked like a gun at someone who asked him not to litter.

It happened Friday outside the Circle K on Indian School and Constitution.

The victim identified John Robinson as the man who pulled what turned out to be a realistic-looking toy gun.

He says it happened after he told Robinson not to throw trash on the ground.

In court, the defense and the state called for Robinson to be released on his own recognizance, but Judge Christine Rodrigues disagreed, citing reports that Robinson abandoned some of his clothes and a backpack after the incident.

“The court can infer from that that he was attempting to evade arrest by taking off some of his identifying clothing,” said Judge Rodriguez.

The judge set Robinson’s bond at $1,000 cash or surety.

