Latest figures have flu deaths in New Mexico up to 16

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – The number of flu deaths in New Mexico continues to rise.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the latest figures attribute 16 deaths in New Mexico to the flu but a state Department of Health spokesman says the number is likely higher.

Department spokesman David Morgan says that’s because many of this season’s 60 deaths from pneumonia are related to the flu.

The 16 total flu deaths reported Friday are an increase of nine from figures from the previous week. At that point, there were seven deaths from the flu.

Morgan said most of the flu deaths involved people over age 65, though some were younger than 50. The reported deaths from flu don’t include any children.

Last season, a total of 27 people died from the flu in New Mexico.