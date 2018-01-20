Duke City Gladiators hold Open Tryouts on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- It was a successful day for the Duke City Gladiators, as the team found 2 players in this year’s open tryout at Tingley Coliseum. The players have not made the team yet, but they do have an invite to this year’s training camp and Head Coach Dominic Bramante seemed very excited about the two.

“Whether you have 100 or 10 you want to see some talent, and today we saw some talent. 2 players one at the running back spot and one at the linebacker slot and they will have a good chance to make our squad. So, it was a great day”, said Coach Bramante.

The Gladiators are heading into their 4th season and are coming off of a great season where they made the CIF Playoffs. The Gladiators will be back in action in March.