Dr. Martin Luther King Track and Field Invitational wraps up Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The UNM track & field team opened up their 2018 season with a bang on Friday and Saturday. The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational wrapped up on Saturday at the Convention Center and the Lobos had some strong performances.

Lobos earned some historically significant results on Saturday, including 6 marks that rank in the program’s all-time top 10.

This meet marks the 1st of 5 home meets that start up the 2018 indoor season. They will be back in action next Saturday hosting the New Mexico Team Invitational which will run all day at the Abq. Convention Center.