Albuquerque man tries to beg his way out of trouble

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man faced a judge on Saturday after shutting down a major road, earlier in the week, when police say he tried to run away from a car crash.

Adrian Chacon is no stranger to getting in trouble. This time, deputies say he crashed a truck that was stolen and had a stolen motorcycle in it.

It all started on Thursday when deputies say Chacon crashed the white truck hew as in, near Coors and Tower.

According to the criminal complaint, people saw Chacon trying to leave the crash scene by jumping onto a motorcycle that had flown out of the back of the pickup he was driving.

When the motorcycle didn’t work, deputies say Chacon tried to run away by jumping over fences on nearby homes.

That’s when a woman asked if he needed help.

Deputies say Chacon told her, “Please don’t do this. I’m on parole. I have kids. I have a family. Please don’t do this.”

Shortly after, a deputy canine caught Chacon and deputies arrested him.

In court on Saturday morning, his attorney argued there was no proof he was the person at the scene, but Judge Christine Rodriguez didn’t buy it.

“The court does find that there is probable cause for receiving, transferring stolen motor vehicle, and possession of burglary tools.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Chacon in trouble with the law. Back in 2014, he was accused of using his pitbull to attack a PNM worker, who was at his house to turn off the electricity.

Records show a judge dismissed an animal cruelty charge, but Chacon was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, for pointing a rifle at the worker.

Adrian Chacon’s bond is set at $2500 cash or surety.

