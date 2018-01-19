Wedding Cake Trends with Smallcakes

Wedding season is just around the corner, and Smallcakes is ready to make the perfect centerpiece for the big day.

Owner Brigid Brahe brings in some of the hot trends for 2018, ahead of her shop’s appearance at the New Mexico Wedding Expo this weekend.

A variety of styles, including silver and gold, celestial motifs and hand-painted cakes will all be center stage this year, and you can get a close up look Jan. 21.

If you’re planning your nuptials this year, be sure to check out what Smallcakes can do for you.

For more information, visit SmallcakesNM.com.