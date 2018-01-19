Wartime film shot in New Mexico hits theaters

(KRQE) – A movie filmed in New Mexico hits theaters Friday.

The new movie 12 Strong tells the incredible true story of a dozen special ops fighters who teamed up with an Afghan Warlord to fight the Taliban in the days after 9/11.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer was determined to bring this story to the big screen after details of the mission were declassified.

“The fact that we brought it to the screen is really something I feel very proud of. I’m really proud of what these young Americans did, and the fact that they went into battle. They had no idea who they were going to meet up with. They had $100,000 bounties on their head. They were way outnumbered and the fact that they accomplished their mission and came back alive… It’s a great heroic story that people would never know anything about,” said Bruckheimer.

In the film, El Cerro de Los Lunas is turned into an intense war scene.

Other film locations include Socorro and Alamogordo.

