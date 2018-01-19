Toughest Monster Truck Tour Roars into Rio Rancho

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour is rolling into the Santa Ana Star Center this Friday and Saturday for three heart-stopping shows.

Six of the world’s toughest trucks will be duking it out in a series of events, including speed racing, high jumps and freestyle. Audience members will have the opportunity to join in the ‘pit party’ before the show, getting up close with the drivers and their mammoth rides.

Showtimes are Friday, Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Doors open one hour prior to showtimes.

For tickets and information, visit ToughestMonsterTrucks.com.