Teacher’s Civil Rights display sparking conversation in and out of the classroom

ALBUQUERUQE, N.M. (KRQE) – With Black History Month less than two weeks away, a local teacher’s passion project that has been five years in the making, is now giving students a hands-on, in-depth look at the Civil Rights Movement.

At Volcano Vista High School, the walls outside of ninth grade English teacher, Susannah Ross’ room, are covered in stories of Civil Rights spanning centuries.

Ross say it’s giving students a visual narrative of every person involved in the social justice movement.

“I realized that so many stories that all of these people contributed to the Civil Rights movement whether consciously or unconsciously, whether intentionally or not. Their stories need to be seen, need to be real to my students and that’s what I was thinking,” said Ross.

Five years ago, this started as just a timeline on a whiteboard. It now sprawls across four walls in one of the upstairs hallways.

The “Voices of Civil Rights” display features stories of people or events relating to the Civil Rights Movement dating all the way back to 1619.

One example is the Jim Crow Laws.

Ross says it’s helping students in her class who are currently reading the book Warriors Don’t Cry. It’s about eight teens who helped to dismantle Jim Crow in the American south as they integrated into Little Rock.

The display is going beyond the classroom. Both Ross and students say it’s connecting kids throughout the school and sparking a conversation.

“It really helps me remember and really reminds me that you really do have the power to use your voice and change things and to fight for what you believe in,” said Chloe Nixon, freshman.

Ross says she’s even found letters from students tucked behind some of the pictures, thanking her for creating the display.

The “Voices of Civil Rights” will be up for the rest of the school year.

