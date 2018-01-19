Santa Fe mayor tells Trump administration where to find him

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales says the Trump administration knows where to find him in response to a U.S. Justice Department threat that politicians who run so-called sanctuary cities could be criminally charged.

In social media posts on Wednesday, Gonzales listed his office hours, saying he will “stand up for all New Mexicans keeping their families together.”

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the posts on Facebook and Twitter by Gonzales elicited hundreds of reactions including a comment by Santa Fe City Councilor Signe Lindell, saying she would be “just down the hall.”

Gonzales is running for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor, and he has been an advocate for Santa Fe’s status as a safe place for immigrants.