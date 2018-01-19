Republican lawmaker proposes tougher penalties for habitual offenders

(KRQE) – Everybody is sick of crime in New Mexico. That is why Representative Greg Nibert is proposing a bill that would put away certain habitual offenders for longer.

“I would think it would be a bipartisan bill, and I would think that everyone wants to address the issue,” says Representative Nibert.”I haven’t heard anyone say that these dangerous criminals ought to be back on the street. I haven’t heard anyone say that we don’t have a problem.”

Under his bill, a person convicted of a felony will get 2 to 5 years jail time tacked onto their sentence if that felony was committed while they were on probation for a previous conviction or out of jail on other charges.

The Roswell lawmaker sees this as a deterrent and says it is in response to the constitutional amendment “bail reform” that has been criticized as letting too many criminals walk free who then offend again.

Democrat Senate Leader Peter Wirth is not opposed or in favor.

“I think that we need to look at each one of these bills as they come through and figure out whether or not that bill targets the truly dangerous and is it going to be an effective deterrent,” says Senator Wirth.

He sees other means of crime prevention, particularly with drug addiction and getting those people into treatment rather than locking them up.

News 13 could not find any Democrats who were outright against this bill, which gives Representative Nibert some hope of getting it to the governor’s desk.

Nibert’s bill also boosts the time behind bars for someone convicted of DWI or battery against a family member, under the same conditions.

